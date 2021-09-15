Kusama (KSM) Trading 24% Higher This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Kusama has a market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $200.37 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $410.86 or 0.00859564 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00075464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00121587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00177884 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.18 or 0.07080030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,631.34 or 0.99649248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.95 or 0.00903683 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

