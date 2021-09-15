KWB Wealth Has $55.87 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

KWB Wealth lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 10.7% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KWB Wealth owned about 0.48% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $55,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 49,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,185. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

