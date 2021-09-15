L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Scott T. Mikuen Sells 10,753 Shares

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

