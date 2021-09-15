L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AIQUY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC upgraded L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

AIQUY opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.63. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $36.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the second quarter worth about $870,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

