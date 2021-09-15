Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Lamar Advertising has decreased its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years.

LAMR stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $116.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.97.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

