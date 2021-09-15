Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

LSTR stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,707. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $120.92 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.16.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

