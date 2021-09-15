Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Largo Resources.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

Largo Resources stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.90 million and a P/E ratio of 39.47. Largo Resources has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $18.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Largo Resources (LGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.