Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 26,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,649. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

