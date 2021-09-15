Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 37.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,383 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.8% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.76. 227,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,847,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

