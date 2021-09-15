Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.56. The stock had a trading volume of 867,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,216,596. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

