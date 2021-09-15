Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $17.18 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 364,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,183,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 4.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. 109,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.51. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.