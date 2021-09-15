Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $17.18 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 364,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,183,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 4.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. 109,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.51. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

