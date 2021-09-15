Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.27

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.27 and last traded at $64.09, with a volume of 31293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $158,706.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,300,107.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,390 shares of company stock worth $23,325,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

