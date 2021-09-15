Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Laureate Education by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAUR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

