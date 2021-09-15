Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Down to $24.90

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.90, but opened at $24.36. Leslie’s shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 9,492 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $21,439,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,894.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 857,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,985,741 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

