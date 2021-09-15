Levere Holdings Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 15th (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Levere’s (NASDAQ:LVRAU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 15th. Levere had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Levere’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

LVRAU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Levere has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Levere by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Levere by 124.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 758,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 420,633 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Levere by 7.5% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,715,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 119,807 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Levere during the second quarter worth $10,763,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Levere by 12.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

