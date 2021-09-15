Lewis W. Moorehead Sells 9,521 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $52,079.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Lewis W. Moorehead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $44,060.70.
QMCO stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Quantum Co. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $295.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Quantum Company Profile
Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
