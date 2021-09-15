Lewis W. Moorehead Sells 9,521 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $52,079.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lewis W. Moorehead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $44,060.70.

QMCO stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Quantum Co. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $295.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,156,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after buying an additional 4,142,536 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 1,748.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after buying an additional 1,795,895 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $10,778,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after buying an additional 1,271,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,574,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after buying an additional 663,516 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

