LifePro Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LifePro Asset Management decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $206,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.8% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 316,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after buying an additional 28,342 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 58.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.32. 18,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,607. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.07 and its 200-day moving average is $181.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

