LifePro Asset Management Takes $14.96 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,958,000. EOG Resources comprises approximately 4.4% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $430,665,000 after buying an additional 199,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

EOG traded up $5.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.61. 276,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,119. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

