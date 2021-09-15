Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce earnings per share of $2.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51. Lincoln National posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 469.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.55. 9,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,798. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average of $64.75. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lincoln National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,559,000 after acquiring an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 11.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $412,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $272,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.