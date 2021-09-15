Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) versus Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Head-To-Head Survey

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Avinger alerts:

This table compares Avinger and Liquidia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.76 million 9.05 -$19.01 million ($0.46) -1.81 Liquidia $740,000.00 183.32 -$59.76 million ($1.76) -1.48

Avinger has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. Avinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Avinger has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Avinger and Liquidia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00 Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Avinger presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 200.77%. Liquidia has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.57%. Given Avinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Liquidia.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -160.26% -102.07% -44.29% Liquidia N/A -71.68% -51.35%

Summary

Avinger beats Liquidia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.