Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Trading Down 4.2%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.43 and last traded at $84.93. Approximately 11,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,180,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

