Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Livent worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,741. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18. Livent Co. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $27.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

