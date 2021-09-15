L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 2,280.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $95.36.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

