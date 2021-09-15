Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

YEXT stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $75,445.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,461.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,737 shares of company stock worth $1,121,150 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.