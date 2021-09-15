Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SELB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 1,535,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 1,452,681 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,724,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 767,763 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,556,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 562,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at $760,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $461.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SELB. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB).

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.