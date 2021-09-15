Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.18 and a 200-day moving average of $164.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,084 shares of company stock worth $9,626,182 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

