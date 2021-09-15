LuaSwap Achieves Market Cap of $7.92 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded 9% higher against the dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and $243,483.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 217,302,457 coins and its circulating supply is 112,036,668 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

