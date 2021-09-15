Lunyr Trading 12% Higher This Week (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Lunyr has a market cap of $506,329.90 and $2,724.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00143609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.81 or 0.00801530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043907 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

