MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $648,300.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $648,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00.
Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.70. 344,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
