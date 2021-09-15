MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $648,300.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $648,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.70. 344,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

