Madden Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,986,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.80. The company had a trading volume of 191,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,142. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.26 and its 200 day moving average is $167.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

