Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by South State Corp

South State Corp lowered its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

