Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.14. 40,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 269,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 22.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%.

In related news, Director Steven Harold Nigro bought 15,000 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maiden by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,443,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 1,262.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 670,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 571,378 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 474,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 1st quarter valued at $1,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

