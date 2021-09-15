Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 225,784 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 384,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90,090 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,825,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,648,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 133,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $102.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,086 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.18. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.