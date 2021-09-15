Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 1,298,689 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.51. 115,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average is $137.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

