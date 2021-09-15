Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 23,368 shares during the period.

VDC traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.19. The stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,634. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.23.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

