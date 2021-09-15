Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 185.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,134 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

SHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,141. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

