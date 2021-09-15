Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 315,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,596. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $62.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

