Managed Account Services Inc. Buys Shares of 108,971 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,390,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,110,000.

Shares of DFAS stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,438. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.66.

