Managed Account Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.02. The company had a trading volume of 40,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,242. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.52.

