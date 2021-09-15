Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 2,313 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Managed Account Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.5% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.57. The stock had a trading volume of 398,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,314. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.