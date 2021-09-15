Managed Account Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 178.2% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,015. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.