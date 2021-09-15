Managed Account Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 2.4% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc. owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,366,000. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,311,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,549,000 after buying an additional 422,064 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,298,000 after buying an additional 245,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3,210.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after buying an additional 159,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.15. 3,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,511. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

