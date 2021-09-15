Manchester United (MANU) to Release Earnings on Friday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) is set to announce its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MANU opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $768.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.46 and a beta of 0.95. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is presently -180.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manchester United stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

