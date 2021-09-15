MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Position Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 199,418 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 22,883.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at $2,843,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 41.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 96,631 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 134.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 220,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 126,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MNKD stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

