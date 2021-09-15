Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,081,000. Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.3% during the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 39,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $98.07. 168,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,414,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $189.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

