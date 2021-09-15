Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.64 and a 200 day moving average of $186.16. The stock has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

