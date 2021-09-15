Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. 369,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,756,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $196.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

