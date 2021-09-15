Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Primerica were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after purchasing an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,841,000 after purchasing an additional 166,973 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 27.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,873,000 after acquiring an additional 114,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.54. The stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.81. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

