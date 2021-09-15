Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 2,915 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.13% of FTI Consulting worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in FTI Consulting by 18.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,005,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares during the period.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,151. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.52. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

