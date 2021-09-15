Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 829 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after buying an additional 632,417 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after buying an additional 439,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after acquiring an additional 405,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,673,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,425,000 after purchasing an additional 385,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.60.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $179.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,102. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.15 and a twelve month high of $182.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

